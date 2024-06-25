China brings back first samples from far side of the Moon

China has become the first country to bring back samples from the Moon’s far side.

The Chang’e-6 capsule landed in a Mongolian desert on Tuesday at 10.07am, UAE time, with scientists and engineers from the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on site to retrieve the samples.

China carried out the mission over a 53-day period, which included a touchdown on the Moon's South Pole-Aitken (Spa) Basin site on June 2.

Live footage from a CNSA broadcast showed the capsule descending towards the desert with the help of parachutes.

China's President Xi Jinping congratulated his nation on the success of the mission.

“I am pleased to hear that the Chang'e-6 lunar exploration mission has been a complete success,” Mr Xi said.

“I hope you will seize the opportunity, carefully carry out scientific research on lunar samples, continue to implement major aerospace projects such as deep space exploration, strengthen international exchanges and co-operation, and move forward courageously towards the goal of becoming a space power.”

The Chang'e-6 vehicle consisted of four modules – an orbiter, lander, ascent vehicle and return capsule.

The lander drilled into the lunar surface to collect the samples, which it secured it in the ascent vehicle that flew up to the orbiter.

Samples were brought back by the return capsule, which separated from the orbiter before beginning its journey home.

The lander also planted a Chinese flag near the site where it dug.

A Chinese flag planted on the Moon's far side. Photo: EPA

Scientists believe that samples from this region could provide critical insights into the Moon's composition and history, as well as the broader processes that have shaped the early solar system.

“According to the plan, after the necessary ground processing is completed, the recovered Chang'e-6 capsule will be airlifted to Beijing for opening and removal of the sample container and its contents,” the CNSA said.

The space agency will soon hold a handover ceremony to deliver the samples to scientists so that they can carry out research work.

Chang’e-6 is part of China's expanding lunar exploration programme, which began in 2007 with the launch of Chang'e-1.

Over the years, the Chang'e missions have advanced in complexity and scope.

Chang'e-5 marked a significant milestone as it successfully collected and returned samples from the Moon's near side, making China the third country to achieve this feat after the US and the former Soviet Union.

China is quickly emerging as a major space power, having carried out several complex missions, including to the Moon, Mars and low-Earth orbit.

It landed a rover on Mars as part of the Tianwen-1 mission and completed its Tiangong space station in Earth's orbit, with astronauts who are currently on board.

In the future, China plans to send manned missions to the Moon and develop a lunar research station by teaming up with other countries.

China was once known to pursue its space activities independently, with limited collaboration from international players.

But it is now opening up to more foreign partnerships, with miniature satellites from Pakistan, Sweden, France and Italy carried as payloads on the Chang'e-6 vehicle.

Read more Nasa cancels spacewalk after spacesuit coolant leak

Nasa is not allowed to co-operate with China because of the Wolf Amendment, a 2011 US law that aims to protect national security and prevent the transfer of sensitive technology.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson has expressed concern that China could reach the Moon before the US and claim ownership of the territory, and said the country has been “very secretive” about its progress in space.

The US also has ambitious Moon exploration plans and hopes to land humans there within this decade.

Both the US and China want to explore the lunar south pole region.