Can OpenAI take on Google and Bing with real-time feature ChatGPT search?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/10/03/openai-raises-66bn-in-battle-to-lead-generative-ai-boom/" target="_blank">OpenAI</a>'s new search feature within its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/09/30/billionaires-openai-considers-giving-sam-altman-7-equity-stake/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence-powered</a> chatbot ChatGPT that was launched last week could position the company as a competitor to major search engines such as Google and Microsoft’s Bing. OpenAI said in a blog post that the feature allows users to engage with ChatGPT in a natural, conversational way, making it easy to ask follow-up questions and explore topics in depth without needing to sift through multiple web pages. Unlike traditional search engines, which primarily rely on keyword-based algorithms to connect queries with relevant web pages, ChatGPT search provides more direct access to information through real-time responses. By asking a question on ChatGPT search, users can access information such as sports scores, stock quotes, news updates, weather forecasts, and current sources, all within the platform's response. In contrast, using Google often requires users to browse multiple web pages to find the right answer. "While Google and Bing are robust in retrieving vast amounts of information, ChatGPT’s edge lies in its ability to provide a more personalised, interactive experience that resembles consulting a knowledgeable assistant rather than sifting through links," Ajay Dadheech, principal of AI and management consulting lead at World Wide Technology, told <i>The National.</i> However, the platform might need to incorporate factual accuracy and source transparency at scale to reach the reliability that users have come to expect from traditional search engines, he said. OpenAI has said that it is addressing the quality aspect through partnerships with top publishers, including Condé Nast, Time magazine, and the Financial Times. Publishers can also opt in to appearing in ChatGPT’s search results. Google currently holds 89.33 per cent of the global search engine market share, followed by Bing at 4.15 per cent, according to independent web analytics company, Statcounter. OpenAI's new search feature now positions the company as a direct competitor to Microsoft's search engine Bing, despite the tech major's nearly $14 billion investment in OpenAI. Discussing competitive advantages, Mr Dadheech said that while Google will likely retain its dominant position in the near term, AI-driven search models could gradually eat into its market share, especially among users seeking a conversational or deeper search experience. "As more people become comfortable with AI-driven interactions, we may see a shift where these models become the go-to for complex queries, advice, and creative problem-solving," Mr Dadheech said. "However, becoming the default search engine would require ChatGPT to tackle the same challenges that current search engines face, especially in delivering timely, factually accurate, and diverse information." Moreover, he highlighted the need for ChatGPT to provide an omnichannel experience, integrating with various apps, devices and digital ecosystems. "While this doesn’t necessarily mean replacing Google or Bing entirely, we might see a scenario where ChatGPT becomes the primary interface for complex, context-driven queries, while traditional engines continue to serve their role in other information retrieval," he said. However, he added that companies such as Google are also advancing their capabilities. "It is likely to integrate its own advancements in generative AI within its search ecosystem, which could mitigate any significant market loss," Mr Dadheech added. ChatGPT search is currently only available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users. In the coming months, access will be rolled out to enterprise, education, and free-tier users, OpenAI said. The tech company's chief executive, Sam Altman, expressed enthusiasm for the new feature on X, calling ChatGPT search his "favourite feature" since the platform's initial release. He highlighted its ability to simplify complex queries and hinted at future potential, where the system could dynamically generate customised web pages based on user needs. This functionality could blur the lines between traditional search and AI-powered solutions, offering users a streamlined search experience. However, ChatGPT’s powerful capabilities come with a trade-off. According to a Goldman Sachs report, a single ChatGPT query consumes nearly 10 times the electricity of a standard Google search. Mr Altman acknowledged AI's significant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/31/al-and-climate-change-friends-or-foes/" target="_blank">energy demands </a>at an event in January, stressing the need for advancements in clean energy to sustain AI’s growing footprint. "There's no way to get there without a breakthrough," he said. "It motivates us to go invest more in fusion." Last month, OpenAI <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/10/03/openai-raises-66bn-in-battle-to-lead-generative-ai-boom/" target="_blank">concluded its latest funding round</a>, achieving a valuation of $157 billion. This included raising $6.6 billion from a diverse array of investment firms and tech giants.