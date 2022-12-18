Croatia v Morocco player ratings: Gvardiol 8, Modric 7; Hakimi 7, Ziyech 7

Croatia beat injury-hit Morocco 2-1 in the 2022 World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to leave Qatar on a high after again surpassing expectations following their run to the final in 2018.

Despite defeat, Morocco also leave with heads aloft after becoming the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Mislav Orsic's late first-half strike was enough to settle the contest after two goals inside the first nine minutes set the tone for a pulsating encounter, Achraf Dari cancelling out Josko Gvardiol's opener for Croatia.

A bronze medal may have served as nothing more than consolation after both sides endured disappointment in the semi-finals, but Croatia and Morocco looked eager to make amends after losing to Argentina and France respectively.

