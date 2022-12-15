France v Morocco ratings: Griezmann 9, Mbappe 8; Amrabat 8, Ziyech 6

France set up a World Cup 2022 final clash with Argentina after the defending champions defeated a dogged Morocco team 2-0 on Wednesday.

France remain on course to become the first team in 60 years to successfully defend the trophy after goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani at Al Bayt Stadium.

Morocco, the first African side ever to reach a World Cup semi-final, battled throughout the match but their effort fell short. Azzedine Ounahi's shot in the final minutes that was cleared off the goalline by Jules Kounde was arguably their best chance.

Antoine Griezmann said France will keep their feet on the ground ahead of the final.

"Four years ago after [the 1-0 semi-final win over] Belgium, I was crying, but now I'm already more focused on Sunday," said Griezmann.

"Instead of celebrating getting to the final, we're keeping our feet on the ground. We're focused on recovering well and preparing for the game."

Meanwhile, Morocco manager Walid Regragui praised his team's efforts after their fairytale run came to an end.

"We gave our all, that's the most important thing. The boys fought until the last minute," said Regragui.

"If I have any regrets about this game, it would be mainly conceding that goal quickly - it gave the French team even more certainty to stick with their approach," he said.

