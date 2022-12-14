Morocco fans party in Doha ahead of historic World Cup clash with France - in pictures

Morocco fans descended on Doha on Wednesday in the build-up to their historic World Cup semi-final against France.

Didier Deschamps's side are favourites to win at Al Bayt Stadium but face a Morocco team that have conceded just one goal in a remarkable giant-killing run that has seen them become the first side from Africa or an Arab nation to reach the last four of a World Cup.

And the excited Atlas Lions fans didn't seem put off by the challenge of the French – and, if they win, Lionel Messi's Argentina in Sunday's final – as they gathered before the match.

Morocco have already upset 2010 champions Spain and highly rated Portugal on the way to the semi-finals, a record that left France captain Hugo Lloris warning his teammates against complacency.

"When a team is capable of beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal, and finish top of their group, it is because they have lots of quality on the field and undoubtedly off it too, in terms of cohesion and team spirit," Lloris said.

"They will be formidable opponents, and on top of that there will be a hostile atmosphere in the stadium."

Morocco's not-so-secret weapon on Wednesday will be the incredible support from fans in the stadium and across the Arab world.

"There is a popular fervour behind them," said Deschamps. "It will be very noisy and my players have been warned about that. They know what to expect."

