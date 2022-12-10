Netherlands v Argentina ratings: Van Dijk 6, Noppert 6; Messi 9, Molina 8

Lionel Messi helped Argentina keep their World Cup dream alive as the South Americans defeated Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the Dutch had snatched a 2-2 draw from the jaws of defeat in their quarter-final.

Emiliano Martinez saved the first two Dutch penalties to give Argentina a huge advantage and Lautaro Martinez sent Andries Noppert the wrong way to set up a semi-final clash with Croatia.

Messi celebrated with arms aloft in front of Argentina fans.

"Argentina are among the four best in the world because they show that they know how to play every game with the same desire and the same intensity," Messi said.

"A lot of joy, a lot of happiness. We didn't have to go to extra time or penalties, we had to suffer. But we got through and it's impressive."

