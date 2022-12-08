Football on the Corniche and open-air concerts: How fans have kept busy at World Cup 2022

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been fast and frenetic, both on and off the pitch.

While the teams have delivered one of the most dramatic and entertaining tournaments in living memory, Doha has been abuzz with fans creating an incredible atmosphere.

Matches throughout the group stage and last 16 came thick and fast, so supporters in Qatar would be left wondering how to pass the time when the two-day break ahead of the quarter-finals arrived.

Fortunately, there has been plenty to do and see in Doha for fans to stay occupied ahead of the tournament resumption.

