Neymar put through his paces ahead of Brazil's World Cup last-16 clash - in pictures

Brazil manager Tite has revealed Neymar is in line to return from injury for the South American side's last-16 World Cup match against South Korea on Monday.

The 30-year-old superstar forward suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's opening win in Qatar over Serbia and then missed the last two group matches. However, the PSG star will need to prove his fitness first, Tite added. Neymar looked in good spirits as he took part in training on Sunday evening, but a final call is likely be taken after much consideration as knockouts have the distinct possibility of added time.

"Regarding Neymar, he's going to train and if he's OK, he will play," said Tite on Sunday.

“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Tite added. “It’s the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility.”

Neymar has suffered many issues with his right foot and underwent surgery four years ago for a fractured metatarsal. If he is back, it will be a welcome relief for Brazil who are beset by fitness woes with Danilo also hurting his ankle against Serbia and Alex Sandro suffering a hip injury against the Swiss.

Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus, who sustained a knee injury against Cameroon, were ruled out for the rest of the tournament on Saturday.