Saudi fans back Green Falcons to fly high against Mexico and reach World Cup last 16

Saudi Arabia fans are backing the Green Falcons to soar into the World Cup knock-out stages with a historic win over Mexico on Wednesday night.

The enterprising Saudis have already made headlines across the globe during the tournament thanks to a stunning 2-1 win over Lionel Messi's Argentina in their opening match.

They were unlucky to lose out to a savvy Poland team in their second group fixture but know victory against the winless Mexicans will take them through to the last 16.

The Gulf outfit are aiming to emulate the achievements of the heralded Saudi side that emerged from their group at USA 1994.

They will be roared on by thousands of fans in Lusail stadium, and supporters hope they can make the most of the home field advantage.

'We can make it'

Siraj Khayat, a 34-year-old Saudi football fan. Credit: Siraj Khayat

“We will have a historic win tonight. I’m so optimistic and believe we will write history again like when we did with Argentina,” said Siraj Khayat, 34, from Jeddah, who will be in the stadium for the crunch clash.

“We will defeat Mexico by 1-0 or 2-0. I will be in Lusail stadium tonight to support the green falcons. It will be tense. Despite being on the edge of my nerves now, I have confidence in them. Our Green Falcons can make it.

“We have high expectations and hope to qualify. Whoever wears the jersey with the kingdom’s logo won’t be afraid. We did it against Messi and his team and we can do it again tonight.”

Saudi are third in Group C on three points, below Argentina on goal difference with Poland leading the way on four points.

But as Argentina and Poland face off in the decisive final group match, a Saudi win would guarantee progression.

A draw would be enough if Poland beat Argentina or if the South American side win by at least four goals.

Mexico, with only a solitary point from their two games, know they must win to stand a chance.

'We will cheer until the final whistle'

Mohammed Naif will be wearing his Saudi Arabia shirt with pride as he watches the drama unfold from his home in Dubai.

“Our players should be positive and play with determination and spirit. We support the players but they need to remember that the fight for qualification will be until the last minute,” Mr Naif said.

“The players should play as if it is the final match in this tournament.

"Believe in your skill levels and we will keep cheering until the final whistle.”

Both decisive Group C fixtures get under way at 11pm, GST.

World Cup 2022 - in pictures