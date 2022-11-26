Saudi Arabia train for Lewandowski test at World Cup - in pictures

After shocking Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest World Cup upsets, the task won't get any easier for Saudi Arabia as they prepare to take on Robert Lewandowski and his Poland team on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia are the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament but now harbour hopes of booking a spot in the second round with another remarkable win.

“We will work even harder than in the previous match,” midfielder Sami Al Najei promised. “Everyone knows that the next match is more important than the previous one.”

“It [Saudia Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina] was an excellent match for us. We were able to show an excellent image for the Saudi Arabia national team,” Saleh Al Shehri, one of the goal-scorers. “But it is just three points, we haven’t qualified yet.”

Meanwhile, Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz stressed that the draw against Mexico, which left Poland second in Group C, is behind them and the team is calmly preparing for their game against surprise leaders Saudi Arabia.

"We have clear heads because we have closed this subject," Michniewicz said. "We don't succumb to pressure, whether someone would like us to play with one lineup or another.

"We know what we can do better, what we need to do better, and what worked well. Then the result is always an open question."