From Zuma to Nammos, the world-class restaurants opening in Doha in time for the World Cup

As the world flocks to Qatar for the Fifa World Cup, Doha’s food scene is being given a hearty boost, with several world-class restaurants opening in the capital.

From pop-ups to permanent spaces, some of the world’s most premium restaurant chains are offering their culinary delights in the Qatari capital.

From UAE home-grown favourites to chic beach clubs, here are some new spots in Doha:

Gaia

Dubai’s home-grown restaurant Gaia, from Chef Izu Ani, has just opened its doors in Doha’s West Bay, as part of an expansion that will also include outposts in London and Riyadh over the coming months.

The Greek-Mediterranean inspired menu, designed to be shared, features an array of fresh fish and seafood, which is delivered daily, as well as an extensive menu featuring dishes such as lobster salad, grilled octopus and moussaka.

The space will also house NYX, a speakeasy and terrace space where a DJ will spin a mix of funk, deep house music and club classics, for a lively after-dinner vibe.

Street 801, Zone 61, Doha; +974 4453 6200, gaia-restaurants.com

Cipriani

Italian favourite Cipriani has opened in Doha’s West Bay area, bringing its chic Venetian vibes to the Qatari capital.

Decked out in the restaurant’s signature nautical colours and maritime-inspired interiors, the space features intimate bar and restaurant area, as well as a private Cuban lounge located upstairs promising a more upbeat vibe.

On the menu, inspired by the story of Giuseppe Cipriani Sr, expect dishes such as carpaccio alla Cipriani, calf’s liver alla Veneziana with fried polenta, baked tagliolini with ham, risotto alla primavera and vanilla meringue.

North Beach Development, Diplomatic St, West Bay, Doha; +974 4453 6111; cipriani.com

Zuma

Award-winning Japanese favourite Zuma has opened a pop-up in Doha for four months, until March.

The pop-up, located at Al Maha Island, will offer diners the full selection of the brand’s signature dishes, such as spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, black cod marinated in miso and grilled seabass with chilli and ginger.

The space will boast Zuma’s signature sushi counter, robata grill, lounge and bar, as well as a terrace and private dining room, overlooking the sea.

Al Maha Island, Doha; +974 4497 1666; zumarestaurant.com

Nammos

Famed Mykonos beach club Nammos made its Middle East debut in Dubai in 2019, and it has now opened an outpost in Doha.

Nammos Qatar has opened on a private stretch of shore on Al Maha Island, offering beachfront views set against the backdrop of the Doha skyline.

Its recognisable turquoise and white striped umbrellas line the beach, that sits below an azure pool, with in-water loungers and comfy loungers surrounding it.

The restaurant will feature Nammos’s signature Mediterranean fare, with restaurant and more casual beach dining available.

Al Maha Island, Doha; +974 5100 0077, nammos.com

LPM

Another Dubai favourite, LPM, has joined the line-up of restaurants on Al Maha Island, marking its eighth location worldwide.

The seafront restaurant mirrors LPM’s classic yet contemporary style, which remains consistent throughout its global portfolio. The menu features signature dishes, fusing Mediterranean and French fare to create a list of tried-and-tested staples such as escargot de Bourgogne, lamb chops and whole roast chicken with foie gras.

Al Maha Island, Doha; lpmrestaurants.com

Shanghai Me

Another lively Dubai spot, Shanghai Me, has opened on Doha’s North Beach Corniche. The pan-Asian restaurant’s menu is being overseen by Chef Izu Ani, and will offer contemporary Japanese and Chinese dishes. Executive chef Yukitaka Kitade from Japan and head chef Xiong Wang from China takeover the kitchen.

The space will also house Shanghai Me’s late night concept, Bund Lounge, which will open from midnight until 2am for a lively after-dinner vibe.

Dafna Street, area 61, Doha; +974 3063 3429, shanghaime-restaurant.com