Dubai's chef Izu Ani is launching a burger brand with 'clean, conscious ingredients'

Izu Ani is all set to add another feather to his chef’s hat.

The celebrated Dubai chef recently announced that he will soon be launching a healthy burger concept called Izu Burger.

“Everything in life has a cause and effect, it is the attention we pay and the work we put into something that makes it stand out from the rest… With Izu Burger, I wanted to make juicy, tasty burgers, with clean, conscious ingredients so that we can trust what we are putting into our bodies,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“Dirty clean” seems to the tagline for the burger brand, which already has its own Instagram handle.

Izu Burger will be about conscious and sustainably sourced ingredients. Instagram/ Alin Constantin Photography

The idea stems from the desire to create a “dirty burger” that is “made with pure intentions and carefully sourced flavours”, Ani said. “Make it a part of your lifestyle, without restrictions, and use the energy to fuel your next adventure,” he said.

Few other details have been shared about the burgers themselves, although Ani has shared pictures of the packaging the burgers will be delivered in, and pictures of himself in a t-shirt with the same branding.

Ani, who began his career in London, moved to Dubai in 2010, joining La Petite Maison (now LPM Dubai). He then moved to La Serre, before launching YSeventy7, his own creative consulting and management agency, specialising in the food and beverage industry.

Through the agency, he's launched many popular dining concepts in the region, including carine, The Lighthouse, Izu Brasserie & Bakery and Gaia, in partnership with restaurateur Evgeny Kuzin.

Most recently, he launched the virtual restaurant Kitch-In in partnership with hotel brand Accor, which brings together four different cuisine concepts under one roof.

In April 2021, he received a 10-year UAE golden visa for his dedication to the food industry.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Second Test In Dubai Pakistan 418-5 (declared)

New Zealand 90 and 131-2 (follow on) Day 3: New Zealand trail by 197 runs with 8 wickets remaining

La Mer lowdown La Mer beach is open from 10am until midnight, daily, and is located in Jumeirah 1, well after Kite Beach. Some restaurants, like Cupagahwa, are open from 8am for breakfast; most others start at noon. At the time of writing, we noticed that signs for Vicolo, an Italian eatery, and Kaftan, a Turkish restaurant, indicated that these two restaurants will be open soon, most likely this month. Parking is available, as well as a Dh100 all-day valet option or a Dh50 valet service if you’re just stopping by for a few hours.



The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Stree Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Movies

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Rating: 3.5

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

THE BIO: Favourite holiday destination: Thailand. I go every year and I’m obsessed with the fitness camps there. Favourite book: Born to Run by Christopher McDougall. It’s an amazing story about barefoot running. Favourite film: A League of their Own. I used to love watching it in my granny’s house when I was seven. Personal motto: Believe it and you can achieve it.

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 1 (Carroll 82') Leicester City 2 (Maddison 55', Tielemans 72') Man of the match James Maddison (Leicester)

Dubai World Cup prize money Group 1 (Purebred Arabian) 2000m Dubai Kahayla Classic - $750,000

Group 2 1,600m(Dirt) Godolphin Mile - $750,000

Group 2 3,200m (Turf) Dubai Gold Cup – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Turf) Al Quoz Sprint – $1,000,000

Group 2 1,900m(Dirt) UAE Derby – $750,000

Group 1 1,200m (Dirt) Dubai Golden Shaheen – $1,500,000

Group 1 1,800m (Turf) Dubai Turf – $4,000,000

Group 1 2,410m (Turf) Dubai Sheema Classic – $5,000,000

Group 1 2,000m (Dirt) Dubai World Cup– $12,000,000

