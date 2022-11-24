Belgium v Canada player ratings: Courtois 9, De Bruyne 5; Davies 7, David 6

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois showed his class as Belgium made the most of Canada's wasteful finishing to win their opening World Cup Group F game 1-0 thanks to a Michy Batshuayi goal on Wednesday.

READ MORE Batshuayi fires under-par Belgium to opening World Cup win over battling Canada

Courtois saved Alphonso Davies's weak early penalty and made a couple more good saves as Canada pushed for their first goal at a World Cup on their return to the tournament for the first time since 1986.

Belgium, without injured striker Romelu Lukaku, went ahead on the stroke of halftime courtesy of Batshuayi's half-volley from Toby Aldeweireld's long pass.

Roberto Martinez's side, third at the 2018 World Cup, regained their composure after the break and held on to move top of the group on three points, two ahead of Croatia and Morocco who drew 0-0.

Assessing the performances at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Liam Wheeler has provided his player ratings in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.