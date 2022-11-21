Dubai events, performances and attractions running alongside the World Cup

The hype surrounding the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 has taken on a life of its own. Not only are sports bars, hotels and dedicated fan zones across Abu Dhabi and Dubai screening the matches in luxe or laid-back surrounds (inflatable poolside screen, anyone?), but several venues are also offering spectacular themed events and performances. These promise a fun time for true-blue fans and the non-football-followers hanging out with them.

Here are some to check out.

Themed cars at Dubai Kartdrome

The go-carts at Dubai Kartdrome will be decked out in national colours for the duration of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022. Photo: Dubai Kartdrome

Get your adrenalin pumping and your competitive streak up as you race about in go-karts painted in the national flag colours of the teams participating in the World Cup. The 32 branded karts will be available for the duration of the sporting spectacle and those signing up for two rounds get the third free.

Until December 18; 9am-midnight; from Dh140; Motor City; dubaiautodrome.ae

Floating Adidas family house

The adidas family house is free to enter. Photo: adidas

The lagoon at The Dubai Mall will be taken over by a 300-square-metre floating family house for football fans. Within the free-to-enter pop-up, there's a retail space complete with official Fifa jerseys, themed activities including a Fifa 23 PlayStation spot and an Official Match Ball augmented-reality attraction that you can participate in by scanning the QR code at the venue. Adidas will also invite a line-up of local and global ambassadors to surprise visitors to the space.

Until December 18; 10am-midnight; The Dubai Mall

Pure White nightclub pop-up

Lavish Meydan lounge White Dubai has launched a pop-up called Pure White at the BudX Fifa Fan Festival (of which Dubai is one of seven international host cities) for late-night revellers. It not only promises a cool clubbing experience until the small hours, but is also bringing a line-up of talented performers to the emirate. Opening weekend fetured shows by Tinie Tempah on November 18, A$AP Ferg on November 19 and Vegedream on November 20. Resident DJs Moky, Ace and Charlesy will also be on the decks before and after the roster of A-listers booked to take to the stage over the coming weeks. Rumour has it the pop-up may still be around after the World Cup ends on December 18.

Thursday-Saturday, 9pm-4am; free entry on regular nights; from Dh2,500 for a table for four during artist performances; 055 836 4848

