Where to watch England v Iran and what time does World Cup 2022 game start in the UAE?

The 2022 Fifa World Cup got under way on Sunday, with football returning to the forefront after an intense build-up to the first ever finals in the Middle East.

A grand opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium marked the beginning of a memorable event that brings the world's biggest sporting event to a new territory.

While the opening day of the World Cup had just the one game, matches will now come thick and fast, starting from today, Monday, November 21.

World Cup 2022 fixtures for Monday, November 21

England v Iran (Khalifa International Stadium)

Senegal v Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium)

USA v Wales (Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium)

What time are the matches?

England face Iran in the opening match of the day at 4pm local time (5pm UAE). Then Senegal face the Dutch at 7pm (8pm UAE), followed by USA v Wales at 10pm local time (11pm UAE).

Where to watch matches in the UAE?

Fans have a number of options to catch all the live action in the UAE. All games will be shown in beIN Sports. But there are other options as well for football fans in the Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, fans can enjoy the games at Emirates Palace's dedicated World Cup fan zone which has open-air viewing spots at Oriental Cafe. Matches will be screened live on a supersized LED screen, with loads of food and beverage options.

Also, those in the capital can enjoy the matches in the comfort of VOX Cinemas. They have provided three packages: standard access to three matches for Dh135; five matches for Dh195; and season pass for all games for Dh495. Get more details of all venues showing matches in Abu Dhabi here.

Those in Dubai too have a number of options to chose from. The Football Park, DIFC, offers exquisite menus, private lounges with butlers and even chauffeur services. Or maybe you can try out Expo City Dubai's dedicated World Cup space called Fan City. Find out more here.

Players in focus

Gareth Southgate's England will be banking on captain and main goalscoring weapon Harry Kane, who has 51 goals from 75 caps and at the last World Cup won the Golden Boot with six. The Three Lions will be looking for a strong start to the campaign as they aim to end their wait for first major silverware since 1966; they came close with a semi-final run at the 2018 World Cup in Russia before losing to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Wales captain Gareth Bale declared himself fit and ready for their opening match against the United States. Bale's fitness has been a major concern for Wales, with the 33-year-old yet to play a full match for Los Angeles FC due to injury issues.

Netherlands star Virgil van Dijk said he was sad to learn that former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane would miss the World Cup due to injury, even if it will boost Dutch hopes. The defender was due to come up against Mane when the Netherlands face Senegal in their opening Group A match.