Neymar and Brazil touch down as all 32 teams now in Qatar for World Cup - in pictures

Neymar and the rest of the Brazil squad touched down in Doha late on Saturday night as the five-time world champions became the 32nd and final team to arrive in Qatar for the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Brazil's flight from Turin in Italy, where they have been based this week, arrived at around 11pm local time.

Now in Qatar, Brazil will go in search of a record sixth title and are among the favourites to win the tournament following an exemplary qualifying campaign, where they went unbeaten to top South American qualifying.

Brazil, who last won the World Cup 20 years ago when led by the superstar attacking trio of Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, open their 2022 tournament against Serbia on Thursday.

The squad are due to have their first training session on Sunday evening at Al Arabi stadium.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, the world's most expensive player, is set to compete in his third World Cup and is in fine form for his French club.

The 30-year-old forward has scored 13 goals and produced 11 assists in 19 games in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Undefeated in their last 15 games, Brazil last encountered defeat against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the Copa America final at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium in 2021.

Brazil are drawn in Group G with the Serbs and Switzerland, familiar foes from four years ago, and Cameroon.

Check out the photos of the Brazil squad arriving at Hamad International Airport in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.