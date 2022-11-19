Qatar coach Felix Sanchez embraces history ahead of World Cup kick-off against Ecuador

Qatar manager Felix Sanchez says the World Cup hosts will embrace the “historic moment” of opening the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, adding his team will bring their “A Game” as they seek to get off to a strong start.

Qatar, who have never before participated in a global finals, are the first Arab country to stage football’s showpiece tournament. The Asian champions are also bidding to avoid becoming the first host nation to kick off the World Cup with defeat.

The Gulf side take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium aiming to get points on the board before more testing Group A assignments against African champions Senegal and the Netherlands.

“It’s a very important day for us, a historic moment, a moment of happiness for us - the players, the staff - an extraordinary day like no other,” Sanchez told the press on Saturday.

“It will be a very special match for us, our debut in a World Cup, and perhaps that we are playing at home with our fans makes it even more special. So we are very motivated to take part after such a long time in a World Cup. We’ve been waiting so long for this moment to arrive.

“As regards our expectations, we are very much aware of where we are coming from and who we are facing tomorrow. Therefore, we will try to be competitive against such a talented team. We know it will be a great challenge for us. But we are eager to play this match and we’re very happy to be here.”

Spain’s Sanchez, 46, took up the senior-team reins in 2017 having first joined Qatar's Aspire Academy in 2006 before then managing the country's Under-19 side.

He acknowledged that Ecuador go into the match as favourites, even if the South Americans sit only five places above Qatar at No 44 in the Fifa rankings.

“They played a great qualifying ahead of this World Cup,” Sanchez said. “The region where they play to qualify for a World Cup is the toughest one, and the fact they even made it to a World Cup and how they achieved, this means they’re in it to win it.

“They come to this World Cup dreaming of making the final stages of the competition, so we know it’s going to be a very tough opponent, because of their individual talent, the fact they have many players in Europe, the history of the national team. It’s not their first World Cup finals. So all this statistics makes them the favourites.

“Having said this, within the limit of our possibilities, we consider ourselves a very competitive team. We are worthy of being here.”

Qatar’s preparations for the tournament date back some time, with the team competing in the 2019 Copa America and at last year’s Concacaf Golf Cup. In the latter, they reached the semi-finals.

On Saturday, Sanchez spoke of the sacrifices made by his team as they underwent a succession of lengthy training camps abroad to get ready for their home event. The domestic Qatar Stars League shut down in September to allow the squad to convene and play a number of friendlies in Europe.

“Obviously everything we’ve done in the past few years has been aimed at having a very competitive team in a World Cup,” Sanchez said. “Every country’s situation is different, and we are a very small country.

“Commitment has always been strong to give a good performance in this World Cup. All the time we’ve spent abroad, training, competing, we’ve been doing so for tomorrow, November 20. And I hope we can give a good performance and start well the competition.”

On his ambitions for the tournament, Sanchez said: “We know the level and potential of our opponents in the three games. In regards to the other two teams, it’s the same that I said about Ecuador. They are national teams used to their history, their individual talent, where they play their careers. In that, they are ahead of us.

“On paper, they should get the three points. Or maybe they count on these three points already. But, of course, we are here to teach people, to show that we can also be a competitive team, that we will try to compete against all the national teams.

“We will bring our 'A' Game and we will try to get good results that will bring so much joy. And that’s what we think we deserve.”

Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos, sitting alongside Sanchez, added of his team's World Cup hopes: “It goes without saying I’m very proud to be the leader of this squad. God willing, for me and my team, we will perform to full expectations, that we will perform better than any match until now.

“Of course, we are very proud and full of enthusiasm to start playing tomorrow. There is no greater challenge to play in a World Cup.”