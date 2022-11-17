Harry Kane and England enjoy first World Cup training session in Qatar - in pictures

Injury worries Kyle Walker and James Maddison took part in England's first training session in Qatar on Wednesday ahead of the World Cup finals.

Walker has not played since undergoing groin surgery after picking up an injury in Manchester City’s 6-3 Premier League win over Manchester United on October 2.

Maddison, meanwhile, limped off in the first half of Leicester’s victory over West Ham on Saturday because of a right knee problem. But they were both training at Al Wakrah Sports Complex, close to the England team’s hotel base for the World Cup, as all 26 members of Gareth Southgate's squad trained.

Maddison said he had a “positive scan” and that he had no concerns. “I had a little problem the week before the West Ham game but I wanted to play, I didn’t want to not give a it a go because of the World Cup,” he said.

“That is not the kind of player I am, I wanted to help Leicester.”

Maddison has made only one appearance for England, coming on as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in 2019.

Expand Autoplay HOW ENGLAND QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: (Group I) March 25, 2021. England 5 (Ward Prowse 14', Calvert-Lewin 21', 53', Sterling 31', Watkins 83'): England began their qualification campaign by brushing aside San Marino at Wembley with substitute Ollie Watkins scoring on his debut. Manager Gareth Southgate said: "Of course, it's an opponent we should beat, but I thought they went about the job really well." Reuters

“I was hopeful I would be called up,” added the 25 year old. “The one thing I've always said during my exclusion is that the one thing I can control is my form and what I do at Leicester.

“That is what I am in control and the rest, I've always said, will take care of itself and it'll leave the decision with the England manager about whether to pick me or not.

“Thankfully my form has been good enough and people have been talking. It is all noise. I tried to stay focused. The best chance I could give myself of getting selected was just staying focused on what I could do at Leicester and it has worked out all right because I am where I am.”

England start their campaign against Iran on Monday, before taking on the United States and then Wales in Group B.

