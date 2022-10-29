Fifa World Cup 2022: complete list of injured players - in pictures

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is just three weeks away. And more than anything, it is the fear of injury that has gripped footballers across leagues as matches continue to come thick and fast in a packed calendar.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted on Friday that the upcoming World Cup will be in players' minds as they try to avoid injury.

England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are unlikely to play for City again before the break for the World Cup as they battle to fit in time to be selected by Gareth Southgate for the tournament that starts on November 20.

Also, Manchester United's Raphael Varane left the field in tears when the France centre-back suffered a muscle injury against Chelsea.

Earlier, Tottenham’s Richarlison feared the worst when he suffered a calf injury. However, the Brazil striker and Varane have since been given hope they could make it to Qatar with neither injury as serious as first feared.

“What I see is a really packed schedule now, a lot of players playing a lot of minutes, and realistically we will lose more,” said England manager Southgate last month. “I just think it’s so intense and the players have had so much football.”

So who all are injured and which players still have a chance of making to the Qatar World Cup. Scroll through the gallery above to find out.