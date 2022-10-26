World Cup fans no longer need negative Covid test to enter Qatar

Football fans jetting into Doha to catch the Fifa World Cup next month no longer need to present a negative Covid-19 test before flying, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Public Health announced updates to their Covid-19 safety measures, which said: "Visitors are no longer required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen Test result before travelling to Qatar."

Citizens and residents of the country are also no longer needed to take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival.

The announcement did, however, state that it was "mandatory for all individuals to present the health status of the Ehteraz application when entering healthcare facilities in Qatar".

The ministry said the changes will take effect on November 1.

Last month, health authorities in Qatar said they were fully prepared for the World Cup that kicks off next month – the biggest global event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doha will be flooded with more than 1.5 million supporters from all over the world. But after three years of planning, health authorities insist they are ready for any eventuality.

All World Cup visitors, workers, players and technical staff must be fully vaccinated to attend or participate in the tournament.

International travellers are advised to check the latest Fifa advice and follow Qatar's Ministry of Public Health guidelines.