World Cup Group H: Ghana eye revenge against Uruguay

Ghana will hope to become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup as they plot revenge on the Uruguay side that controversially stopped them doing so back in 2010.

Twelve years ago, in a match that still haunts West Africa, Luis Suarez memorably handled Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound effort that would have sent Ghana through. Though Suarez was sent off, Asamoah Gyan smacked his penalty against the crossbar. La Celeste went on to win the match on penalties.

The Black Stars are coming off the back of a catastrophic performance at the Africa Cup of Nations 2021. The four-time champions failed to register a win at the group stage for the first time in their history, finishing bottom of the table.

Uruguay's Luis Suarez handles the ball on the line during the 2010 World Cup quarter-final, ultimately denying Ghana a place in the last four. Getty

But with Otto Addo now at the helm, their squad will likely look very different when they step out at Stadium 974 for their first match against Portugal on November 24.

Technical adviser Chris Hughton has already persuaded five foreign-born players with Ghanaian heritage to switch alliances for the 2022 World Cup, including Brighton fullback Tariq Lamptey, Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

Alongside brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew, part of the Ghanaian football dynasty, Arsenal’s Thomas Partey has emerged as a key man for the Africans. Still, the midfielder will have to overcome current injury woes if he is to help his side navigate the tournament group stages in Qatar.

Manager: Otto Addo

Star player: Thomas Partey

One to watch: Inaki Williams

World Cup finals: 2006, 2010

Fixtures: Nov 24 v Portugal; Nov 28 v South Korea; Dec 2 v Uruguay