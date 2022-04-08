Coronavirus: UAE records 240 new cases

The UAE has recorded 240 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 893,412.

Another 559 recovered from the virus, bringing this tally to 872,830.

No deaths have been recorded since March 7 and the toll remains at 2,302.

The latest cases came following the application of 242,463 PCR tests.

Almost 150 million tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have helped the UAE curb infections.

Authorities said 100 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.31 per cent fully vaccinated

Case numbers have fallen sharply since the Omicron wave began in December.

Authorities have relaxed pandemic restrictions and lifted capacity limits.

Worshippers are also enjoying the most normal Ramadan since 2019. Prayer times are back to normal, daily mosque lessons have resumed and iftar tents have returned.

But authorities have cautioned against complacency despite the return of regular life.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, executive director of infectious diseases at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and official spokeswoman for the UAE's health sector, urged people to continue to wear masks inside, sanitise hands regularly and avoid crowded places.

“Covid is still out there and maintaining safety measures is still very important,” Dr Al Hosani said.