Italy imposes compulsory vaccination for over 50s to curb record Covid cases

Italy has made vaccination compulsory for people aged over 50 and further reduced what the unvaccinated can do in its bid to fight the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision came on the day that the country's daily Covid cases rose to a record of 189,109.

Hospital and intensive-care admissions are also creeping up, even though they remain well below the peaks of 2020.

“We want to slow down the growth of the contagion curve and push Italians who still aren’t vaccinated to do so,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said during a Cabinet meeting.

“We are acting in particular on age groups that are most at risk of hospitalisation, to reduce pressure on hospitals and save lives.”

The Omicron variant is sending infections soaring all over Europe.

France hit another record on Wednesday, with 332,252 new cases, and the government warned that the current “supersonic” infection wave will last for days.

As tension simmers before Italian politicians pick a successor to President Sergio Mattarella, a process that may include compulsory testing in Parliament, the government is divided on how to battle the pandemic.

The anti-migrant League of Matteo Salvini, and part of the Five-Star Movement, the biggest party in Parliament, have opposed a push to make vaccination compulsory for all workers.

The government decided late last month to lift its quarantine requirement completely for people who come into contact with a Covid-19 case, as long as they have had three vaccine doses.

It also decided to cut isolation time to five days from seven for vaccinated people whose most recent dose was more than 120 days before exposure.

Non-vaccinated people will still be required to isolate for 10 days.