UAE reports 2,556 Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 2,556 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent rise in infection rates.

Daily infections, which fell below 50 on December 6, have topped 2,000 for four consecutive days.

The latest cases brought the overall tally to 764,493.

Another 908 people beat the virus in the latest 24-hour reporting period, taking the number of recoveries to 745,963.

On person died as the death toll rose to 2,165.

A record 463,616 PCR tests were conducted, the fifth day in a row that numbers have exceeded 400,000.

Mass screening of the public is central to the UAE's recovery strategy from the pandemic.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain committed to safety measures and to receive a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine if eligible.