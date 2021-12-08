Coronavirus: UAE reports 69 new cases and 89 recoveries

The UAE announced 69 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, pushing the overall number of infections to 742,507.

Another 89 people beat the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 737,570.

No deaths were reported overnight and the toll remained at 2,149.

Health officials said 355,085 PCR tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period. More than 103 million tests have been conducted since the pandemic began.

The country has administered more than 22 million vaccines in the past year. Official data shows 100 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine while 90.74 per cent is fully vaccinated.

There are less than 3,000 active cases in the country.

Daily case numbers have fallen substantially over the past months in the Emirates and have remained below 100 since October 21.