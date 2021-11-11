Coronavirus: UAE records 82 new Covid-19 cases and 97 recoveries

Latest coronavirus updates here

The UAE reported 82 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, after an additional 246,170 tests.

The latest caseload takes the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 740,729.

Officials said there were no deaths in the past 24 hours from Covid-19 complications, leaving the death toll at 2,142.

Another 97 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 735,270.

There are currently 3,356 active cases in the Emirates.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21, as 98.76 per cent of the country's population has received a dose of the vaccine while 88.67 per cent is fully vaccinated.

To date, the UAE has administered 21,429,477 vaccine doses since December last year when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

More than 95.94 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing.

Meanwhile, UAE health chiefs have closed the first mobile Covid-19 testing centre to be established in the Emirates, when the pandemic was sweeping through the world in 2020.

The Zayed Sports City drive-through facility in Abu Dhabi was the first of its kind and started operations in March that year.

Similar centres across the UAE soon opened as part of the battle against pandemic. The centres were later used to administer vaccines on a mass scale.

Testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns have been central to the UAE curbing the pandemic.