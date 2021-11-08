Coronavirus: UAE records 68 new Covid-19 cases and 96 recoveries

The UAE reported 68 coronavirus cases on Monday, after an additional 223,257 tests.

Two people died in the 24-hour period from complications, officials said.

The Emirates has recorded 740,500 infections and 2,142 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

Another 96 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 734,984.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21, as 98.48 per cent of the country's population has received a dose of the vaccine, while 88.39 per cent is fully vaccinated.

To date, the UAE has administered more than 21.35 million vaccine doses since December last year when the country embarked on a nationwide inoculation campaign.

More than 95.15 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing.

Meanwhile, the US reopened its land and air borders on Monday to foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel that separated families, harmed tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

The ban, imposed by former president Donald Trump after March 2020 and upheld by his successor, Joe Biden, has been widely criticised and become emblematic of the upheaval caused by the pandemic.