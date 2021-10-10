UAE reports 111 new coronavirus cases from 300,887 tests

The UAE reported 111 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 737,766.

Another 191 people beat the virus, with overall recoveries at 731,113.

The death toll now stands at 2,113 after no deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The country has conducted 86,969,853 PCR tests since the beginning of the outbreak after an additional 300,887 tests were carried out in the 24-hour reporting period.

There are 4,540 active cases in the Emirates.

Daily infections have fallen in recent weeks, and 95.39 per cent of the UAE population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 85.15 per cent fully immunised.

Officials said 20,453,897 vaccine doses have been administered since December last year, when the country embarked on a nationwide vaccination campaign.

Read More Latest updates on coronavirus

In global developments, scientists in Japan have developed a vaccination approach that could lead to protection against several coronaviruses – not only Sars-CoV-2, the one that causes Covid-19.

Experts at Osaka University said they engineered antibodies that prevented Sars-CoV-1, which causes sudden acute respiratory syndrome, and three viruses found in pangolins and bats.

Their strategy, described in a newly published paper in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, involved genetically engineering proteins from Sars-CoV-2.