Coronavirus: UAE records 136 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

The UAE reported 136 new coronavirus cases on Friday, after an additional 285,453 tests.

The latest caseload takes the total number of infections recorded since the pandemic began to 737,509.

Two people died of Covid-related causes in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,111.

Another 204 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 730,734.

The number of active cases in the Emirates stands at 4,664.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the UAE had “overcome the Covid-19 crisis” and called on people to return to normality.