Coronavirus: UAE reports 276 new cases and three deaths

The UAE reported 276 Covid-19 cases on Friday, after an additional 293,853 tests.

New cases have been falling steadily since June.

This latest caseload brought the UAE's overall tally of cases to 736,268.

Three deaths were reported in the 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 2,100.

There were 365 recoveries, bringing the number of patients who have beaten the coronavirus to 728,911.

Currently, there are 5,257 active cases in the UAE.

More than 84.2 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing procedures.

Stringent safety measures, together with a double vaccination rate of more than 83 per cent of the population, have been credited for bringing down daily infections.