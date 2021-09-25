Coronavirus: UAE reports 321 new cases and three deaths

People waiting for their turn to get the Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Ajman Society of Social and Cultural Development. All pictures by Pawan Singh / The National.

The UAE reported 321 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, after an additional 327,300 tests.

The latest caseload brought the UAE's overall tally of cases to 734,596.

Three deaths were reported in the 24-hour period, raising the death toll to 2,089.

There were 398 recoveries, bringing the number of patients who have beaten the virus to 726,806.

More than 80.6 million tests have been conducted since the outbreak began at the end of January 2020, as part of the Emirates' testing and tracing procedures.

The stringent safety measures, together with a double vaccination rate of more than 81 per cent of the population, have been credited for bringing down daily infections.