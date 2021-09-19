Coronavirus: UAE reports 391 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

All school staff and children aged 16 and over must be vaccinated to enter school premises in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE reported 391 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, following an additional 368,242 tests.

A further 505 recoveries were recorded along with two more deaths.

The country has recorded 732,690 cases, 724,446 recoveries and 2,075 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Daily infections continue to steadily decline due to nationwide test and trace protocols, safety measures and a high vaccination rate.

A national vaccine and booster campaign continues, with more than 80 per cent of the population now double vaccinated.

Meanwhile, officials removed the border checkpoint between Abu Dhabi and Dubai just after midnight on Sunday.

The decision was made after the recent drop in cases in Abu Dhabi. As of last week, just 0.2 per cent of people tested were found to have the coronavirus.

In addition, passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi airport will no longer be fitted with electronic wristbands to monitor their home quarantine. The measure, first introduced in September 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19, will be dropped from Sunday.