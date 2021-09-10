UAE daily Covid-19 cases remain below 1,000 for the 18th consecutive day

Lab staff working in the sample preparation room at Dubai Airport (DXB). All photos by Pawan Singh/The National

The UAE recorded 744 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, its lowest daily tally for one year.

Case numbers have now remained below 1,000 for 18 consecutive days.

Infection rates have steadily declined during the summer months, having peaked at close to 4,000 a day in early February.

The last time daily infections were lower was on September 8, 2020, when 644 positive tests were reported.

The Ministry of Health conducted 268,878 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to over 77.6 million.

Three people died due to complications, bringing the total to 2,060, and 961 people recovered.

The falling cases comes as the Dubai gears up to host Expo 2020 Dubai, from October 1 until March 31.

The Ministry of Health conducts 268,878 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 744 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 961 recoveries and 3 death cases due to complications. #togetherwerecover pic.twitter.com/iuk4VH9D41 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 10, 2021

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid hosted a meeting with the Supreme Committee for Disaster and Crisis Management in Dubai on Thursday to discuss the country's readiness for the World's Fair.

The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai praised the team responsible for the safety of the event - which also managed the emirate’s response to the pandemic - and said "they were up to the responsibility in the past period".

Meanwhile, the UAE announced it will allow the return of all those with a valid residence visa from September 12, provided they have a vaccine recognised by the World Health Organisation.

The move includes those coming from countries previously on a suspension list, and those who stayed abroad for over six months.

Previously the UAE only recognised vaccines administered in the Emirates.

The decision covers passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan.

Inside Dubai airport’s new Covid-19 testing laboratory for passengers

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

