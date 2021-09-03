AstraZeneca and EU end dispute over delivery of 200m Covid-19 vaccines

The EU has reached an agreement with drugmaker AstraZeneca to end their legal battle over the slow delivery of the Anglo-Swedish company’s coronavirus vaccine. AP

AstraZeneca and the EU have settled a legal dispute over the delivery of 200 million pending Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Brussels and the Anglo-Swedish drug company have now agreed a schedule to deliver the vaccines by the end of March 2022.

This brings an end to the row which threatened to derail Europe's early inoculation efforts.

“AstraZeneca has the firm commitment to deliver – in addition to the 100 million doses which have been delivered by the end of the second quarter of this year – another 135 million doses in 2021, and 65 million doses by the end of March 2022”, European Commission spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker said.

Having reduced its initial reliance on the drugmaker, Brussels said parts of the volume committed under the deal would be transferred outside the EU to ease global vaccine inequality.

The bloc's now mainly uses the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Commission launched legal action against AstraZeneca in April, accusing it of not respecting their supply contract and for not having a “reliable” plan to ensure timely deliveries.

Under the new agreement, member states will be provided with regular delivery schedules and if there were any delays, capped rebates will be applied, the EU's executive body said.

EU member countries with low inoculation rates will be prioritised, it added.

“There are significant differences in vaccination rates between our member states, and the continued availability of vaccines, including AstraZeneca's, remain crucial,” said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.

She also said some deliveries under the settlement will go to lower-income countries outside the EU.

“We will continue helping the rest of the world,” Ms Kyriakides said.

“Our aim is to share at least 200 million doses of vaccines through Covax with low and middle-income countries until the end of this year,” she said.

Run by the World Health Organisation and the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, the Covax initiative provides vaccines to poorer countries.

The European Commission said this week that 70 per cent of the EU's adult population had been fully vaccinated – hitting a target set at the beginning of the year.

EU vaccine needs have mostly been served by Pfizer and BioNTech because they managed to ramp up production for ample supplies.

Concerns over very rare cases of serious blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca shot have affected demand for it in the bloc.

Its use fell further when Germany decided in July that anyone who received an AstraZeneca shot as their first dose would complete their two-shot inoculation with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.

About 92 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine have been distributed to EU member states, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

That is far below the 437 million doses delivered by Pfizer/BioNTech but ahead of the 77 million from Moderna.

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



The UAE squad for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games The jiu-jitsu men’s team: Faisal Al Ketbi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Yahia Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Obaid Al Nuaimi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Mansoori, Saeed Al Mazroui, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Qubaisi, Salem Al Suwaidi, Khalfan Belhol, Saood Al Hammadi. Women’s team: Mouza Al Shamsi, Wadeema Al Yafei, Reem Al Hashmi, Mahra Al Hanaei, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Hessa Thani, Salwa Al Ali.

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

Scotland's team: 15-Sean Maitland, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Nick Grigg, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Byron McGuigan, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Magnus Bradbury, 7-Hamish Watson, 6-Sam Skinner, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Ben Toolis, 3-Willem Nel, 2-Stuart McInally (captain), 1-Allan Dell Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Jonny Gray, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Chris Harris

if you go Getting there Etihad (Etihad.com), Emirates (emirates.com) and Air France (www.airfrance.com) fly to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, from Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. Return flights cost from around Dh3,785. It takes about 40 minutes to get from Paris to Compiègne by train, with return tickets costing €19. The Glade of the Armistice is 6.6km east of the railway station. Staying there On a handsome, tree-lined street near the Chateau’s park, La Parenthèse du Rond Royal (laparenthesedurondroyal.com) offers spacious b&b accommodation with thoughtful design touches. Lots of natural woods, old fashioned travelling trunks as decoration and multi-nozzle showers are part of the look, while there are free bikes for those who want to cycle to the glade. Prices start at €120 a night. More information: musee-armistice-14-18.fr ; compiegne-tourisme.fr; uk.france.fr

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

The specs: Audi e-tron Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate) Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack Transmission: Single-speed auto Power: 408hp Torque: 664Nm Range: 400 kilometres

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food + Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Valladolid v Osasuna (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Valencia v Athletic Bilbao (5pm), Getafe v Sevilla (7.15pm), Huesca v Alaves (9.30pm), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (midnight) Sunday Real Sociedad v Eibar (5pm), Real Betis v Villarreal (7.15pm), Elche v Granada (9.30pm), Barcelona v Levante (midnight) Monday Celta Vigo v Cadiz (midnight)

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,600m

Winner: AF Makerah, Adrie de Vries, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap | Dh80,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Hazeme, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 6.30pm: Handicap | Dh85,000 | 2,200m

Winner: AF Yatroq, Brett Doyle, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Shadwell Farm for Private Owners Handicap | Dh70,000 | 2,200m

Winner: Nawwaf KB, Patrick Cosgrave, Helal Al Alawi 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m

Winner: Treasured Times, Bernardo Pinheiro, Rashed Bouresly

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

US households add $601bn of debt in 2019 American households borrowed another $601 billion (Dh2.2bn) in 2019, the largest yearly gain since 2007, just before the global financial crisis, according to February data from the New York Federal Reserve Bank. Fuelled by rising mortgage debt as homebuyers continued to take advantage of low interest rates, the increase last year brought total household debt to a record high, surpassing the previous peak reached in 2008 just before the market crash, according to the report. Following the 22nd straight quarter of growth, American household debt swelled to $14.15 trillion by the end of 2019, the New York Fed said in its quarterly report. In the final three months of the year, new home loans jumped to their highest volume since the fourth quarter of 2005, while credit cards and auto loans also added to the increase. The bad debt load is taking its toll on some households, and the New York Fed warned that more and more credit card borrowers — particularly young people — were falling behind on their payments. "Younger borrowers, who are disproportionately likely to have credit cards and student loans as their primary form of debt, struggle more than others with on-time repayment," New York Fed researchers said.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Why are you, you? Why are you, you?

From this question, a new beginning.

From this question, a new destiny.

For you are a world, and a meeting of worlds.

Our dream is to unite that which has been

separated by history.

To return the many to the one.

A great story unites us all,

beyond colour and creed and gender.

The lightning flash of art

And the music of the heart.

We reflect all cultures, all ways.

We are a twenty first century wonder.

Universal ideals, visions of art and truth.

Now is the turning point of cultures and hopes.

Come with questions, leave with visions.

We are the link between the past and the future.

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Here, through art, new possibilities are born. And

new answers are given wings. Why are you, you?

Because we are mirrors of each other.

Because together we create new worlds.

Together we are more powerful than we know.

We connect, we inspire, we multiply illuminations

with the unique light of art. Ben Okri,

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

