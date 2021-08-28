Coronavirus: UAE reports 998 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death

The UAE has reported 998 new Covid-19 cases and 1,559 recoveries.

There was one death in the past 24-hour period as a result of complications related to the virus. The total number of deaths stands at 2,036.

It brings the total number of infections to 715,394 as cases continue to fall in the country.

The latest figures came after 309,312 tests were carried out ahead of schools reopening on Sunday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 12,810.

Cases have been falling in recent weeks to under 1,000 as mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives have seen the UAE successfully curb the virus.

A recent study by the University of Oxford found that complications caused by vaccinations, namely Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech, are dwarfed by the risks of actually contracting the virus.

Researchers said that for one side effect, thrombocytopenia, where low blood platelet levels increase the chance of bleeding, a coronavirus infection carries almost nine times the risk of taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.

“It’s very reassuring on average that if you have the vaccine, you’re much less likely to die from any of these conditions or develop these conditions, but I’m sure we knew that,” said Professor Paul Hunter, a professor in medicine and an infectious diseases specialist at the UK's University of East Anglia.

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



