France's Covid-19 hospital admissions highest in two months

Tourists queue at the Louvre, near a sign saying a vaccine passport is required to enter the museum, on August 5. EPA

French health authorities said on Monday the number of people requiring hospital treatment for Covid-19 and those treated in intensive care units stood at the highest levels in more than two months.

The daily new infections increased by 5,166 over 24 hours, but were down by 11.4 per cent compared with last Monday, as the Delta variant of the disease puts a renewed strain on the health system.

And the seven-day moving average of daily additional cases decreased to 21,130 compared with 23,783 10 days ago.

"Regarding ICU patients, the peak of this fourth wave could be reached in the days to come," Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Mr Veran said he was wary of what would happen after pupils returned to school in a week.

He said France's main independent health authority would soon recommend a third Covid-19 vaccination for people older than 65 years.

The number of people in hospital with the virus rose by 356 over 24 hours to 11,007. It was the first time the figure exceeded 11,000 since June 17.

The number of patients treated in intensive care units for the disease increased by 87 to 2,215, the highest since June 10.

The Covid-19 death toll went up by 108, at 113,496, with the seven-day moving average at an almost three-month high of 109.

With more than 6.6 million cases since the outbreak of the disease, France has the fifth-highest total of infection globally.

UAE squad Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

MATCH INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Oman, UAE, Namibia

Al Amerat, Muscat



Results

Oman beat UAE by five wickets

UAE beat Namibia by eight runs

Namibia beat Oman by 52 runs

UAE beat Namibia by eight wickets

UAE v Oman - abandoned

Oman v Namibia - abandoned

