Alabama doctor refuses to treat unvaccinated patients

A pharmacist administers a Covid-19 vaccine in Alabama, US, where anti-vaccine sentiment is rife. Bloomberg

A US medic in Alabama is refusing to see patients who have not had a coronavirus vaccine, claiming the move will boost take-up rates among his patients.

Jason Valentine posted a photo on Facebook of him pointing to a sign declaring his new credo, which reads: “Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against Covid-19.”

WP reports: An Alabama doctor watched patients reject the coronavirus vaccine. Now he’s refusing to treat them. Jason... Posted by Michelle Kowalski on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The physician works at Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, and his decision was prompted by the meagre vaccine take-up levels in the state, where anti-vaccine propaganda abounds.

In the Facebook post, which has since been made private, Alabaman news site AL.com reported that Dr Valentine had censured those spreading misinformation, writing there were “no conspiracy theories, no excuses”.

While his vaccine diktat will leave many feeling uncomfortable, the medic revealed that since posting the photo, three people had asked him where they can get a vaccine.

To those who have questioned the ethics of a doctor who is effectively choosing who he will treat, Dr Valentine wrote: "Covid is a miserable way to die and I can’t watch [people] die like that.”

The fact Dr Valentibne is taking such an extreme position shows the challenges faced by Alabaman authorities in persuading its population to get the jab, despite Covid hospital admissions being at near record levels in the state.

Last month, state governor Kay Ivey placed responsibility for the surge firmly at the door of the unvaccinated, telling Reuters "it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks".

Dr Valentine and Ms Ivey will want to avoid cases like that of Christy Carpenter, whose 28-year-old son Curt died of the virus. In July, she told The Post that “it took watching my son die and me suffering the effects of Covid for us to realise we need the vaccine”.

On Wednesday, Alabama reported 4,465 new cases, increasing its seven-day average to 3,728, according to data from the same newspaper.

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

What went into the film 25 visual effects (VFX) studios 2,150 VFX shots in a film with 2,500 shots 1,000 VFX artists 3,000 technicians 10 Concept artists, 25 3D designers New sound technology, named 4D SRL

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Abaya trends The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

