Biden set to urge Covid-19 booster vaccine starting next month

The US government is poised to offer coronavirus booster shots as soon as next month, with the country facing a startling wave of new infections fueled by the Delta variant.

Biden administration officials are finalising a plan expected to recommend booster shots eight months after people received their second dose, according to two people familiar with the deliberations who asked for anonymity. The plan is not yet finalised but an announcement could come as soon as this week, they said.

If adopted, the plan could mean booster shots would start as early as September. The proposal would be subject to authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

It would also slow the pace of US vaccine donations abroad, which have, until this month, been driven by surplus doses that might now be held back to serve as boosters.

Nearly 170 million Americans have been vaccinated, and thus could be eligible for boosters in the coming months.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called for a moratorium on Covid-19 booster shots through September to enable poorer countries to catch up on vaccination rates.

Booster shots would force Mr Biden to revive a flagging vaccination campaign, which began to run out of willing arms months ago. Case loads fell nationally through late spring, only to surge again with the arrival of the Delta variant, which has spread primarily among the unvaccinated.

The spike in cases has fueled a relatively small uptick in vaccinations, with an average of about 770,000 daily shots, up from an average of about 500,000 last month.

The Covid-19 resurgence is one pillar of a summer reality check for Mr Biden, who returned from Camp David on Monday to speak about the collapse of Kabul and the pressures in Afghanistan. The dual challenges threaten to consume the president’s agenda, as he pushes to reopen the country and steer a pair of major spending bills through Congress.

Biden administration officials have long said they were preparing for the possibility of booster shots, but so far they’ve only been authorised for immunocompromised people.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week that Americans shouldn’t seek a booster until they’re eligible.

The administration would offer a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, depending on what the patient previously received, according to sources. The plan was reported earlier by the New York Times. The vast majority of people in the US received Pfizer or Moderna shots.

The booster shots will begin with high-risk groups like front-line workers and the elderly, who got their shots first and thus would hit the 8-month marker soonest, one person said.

Mr Biden called for full eligibility for all adults by April 19, though some states opened eligibility sooner. For those who began receiving vaccines when eligibility fully opened, a booster wouldn't be due until January.

It wasn’t immediately clear what would be offered to those who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, which was authorised in February. Consequently, if the eight-month timeline holds, J&J recipients wouldn’t be eligible for boosters until late October at the earliest.

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Profile of Foodics Founders: Ahmad AlZaini and Mosab AlOthmani Based: Riyadh Sector: Software Employees: 150 Amount raised: $8m through seed and Series A - Series B raise ongoing Funders: Raed Advanced Investment Co, Al-Riyadh Al Walid Investment Co, 500 Falcons, SWM Investment, AlShoaibah SPV, Faith Capital, Technology Investments Co, Savour Holding, Future Resources, Derayah Custody Co.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

ABU DHABI TRIATHLON For more information, and to enter the race, please visit www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

My Cat Yugoslavia by Pajtim Statovci

Pushkin Press

Overall head-to-head Federer 6-1 Cilic Head-to-head at Wimbledon Federer 1-0 Cilic Grand Slams titles Federer 18-1 Cilic Best Wimbledon performance Federer: Winner (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012)

Cilic: Final (2017*)

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

The specs Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 180hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 250Nm at 3,00rpm Transmission: 5-speed sequential auto Price: From Dh139,995 On sale: now

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

TOUCH RULES Touch is derived from rugby league. Teams consist of up to 14 players with a maximum of six on the field at any time. Teams can make as many substitutions as they want during the 40 minute matches. Similar to rugby league, the attacking team has six attempts - or touches - before possession changes over. A touch is any contact between the player with the ball and a defender, and must be with minimum force. After a touch the player performs a “roll-ball” - similar to the play-the-ball in league - stepping over or rolling the ball between the feet. At the roll-ball, the defenders have to retreat a minimum of five metres. A touchdown is scored when an attacking player places the ball on or over the score-line.

