Turkey's daily Covid-19 cases surge above 22,000

Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 22,291 on Wednesday, the highest since early May, Health Ministry data shows.

And the daily death toll reached a six-week high of 76 people.

Daily infections last peaked at 63,000 in April. They were brought down by a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May, falling as low as 4,418 on July 4 before surging again.

The latest increase follows last week's Eid Al Adha holiday when Turks flocked to crowded beach resorts.

But rates appear highest in eastern regions where vaccinations are lower than the national average.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 87 per cent of current cases were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

The rate rose to 95 per cent for people needing hospital treatment, Mr Koca said in a televised address, appealing to people to have their vaccinations.

He said there was no need to reimpose restrictions to battle the spread of the virus but did not rule out doing so in the future.