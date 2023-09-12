Abu Dhabi school in line for global environment prize

An eco-friendly Abu Dhabi school has been hailed as a global leader for its efforts to pave the way for a more sustainable future.

Mamoura British Academy was named as one of three finalists for the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action, which will be decided in November.

Enterprising pupils have played their part in the crucial fight against climate change through a wide variety of initiatives aimed at boosting recycling, reducing carbon footprint and encouraging a greener mindset.

Fifteen international schools have been shortlisted in five categories - Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives - for the award, founded last year by T4 Education in partnership with Accenture, American Express, Yayasan Hasanah, and the Lemann Foundation.

The winners of the five categories, which will be selected by an expert panel of judges, will share the $250,000 prize fund.

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes, praised the UAE school for its environmental achievements.

“Congratulations to Mamoura British Academy in the UAE on making the final three for the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action 2023 just as the nation prepares to host Cop28," said Mr Pota.

"You, and your fellow finalists, have inspired me with the leadership, vision and culture you have fostered and for the exceptional teaching and learning environment you have built. As the world seeks to tackle a deepening education crisis, you light the path to a better future. It’s time for governments everywhere to listen to your voice and learn from your expertise.”

Mamoura British Academy is joined in the final three by schools from Colombia and the Philippines.

School goes green

Mamoura British Academy has been named as a finalist in the World's Best School Prize for Environmental Action. Photo: World's Best School Prize

The school's eco mission has been spearheaded by a team of pupil ambassadors aged from three to 18.

Young climate change champions have organised challenges aimed at promoting responsible plastic use and hosted regular school competitions to reduce individual and collective carbon footprints.

The school has incorporated sustainable food practices through on-site aeroponic gardens – a method of growing plants without soil – where pupils take charge of crop cycles, with all the food grown either used in the school kitchen or shared with staff, classmates, and visitors to reduce food waste.

The forward-thinking school has joined forces with Madar Farms and Grazia Farms to help pupils learn vital lessons on sustainable agriculture.

Light motion detectors have been fitted in classrooms to cut energy consumption and Eshara water fountains, which take moisture from the air to convert into drinking water, have been installed in order to limit water waste.

Young pupils have also gone from the classroom to the community to take part in clean-up drives, with the support of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi.

The school plans to transform outdoor spaces into learning zones, using natural resources, to further bolster a spirit of conservation and preservation among the next generation.

The UAE has highlighted the key role to be played by the world's youth in safeguarding the planet as it prepares to host Cop28.

The crunch climate talks will be staged at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.