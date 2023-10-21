'No time to waste,' says Tokyo governor ahead of Cop28 climate change conference

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling climate change, said the governor of Tokyo ahead of the Cop28 climate change conference in Dubai.

Yuriko Koike said she was certain Cop28 would be “very fruitful” during a video address shared on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

كلمة معالي/ كويكي يوريكو حاكمة طوكيو بمناسبة إستضافة دولة الامارات العربية المتحدة لمؤتمر الأطراف COP28

اكدت معاليها اهمية المسؤلية العاليمة لمواجهة التغيير المناخي و تحقيق عالم خالي من الانبعاثات بحلول عام 2050 و دور دولة الامارات في هذا الجانب



“There is no time to waste in addressing global environmental issues, including the worsening climate crisis,” said Ms Koike.

“In Tokyo, efforts are under way to achieve our goal to halve the city's carbon emissions by 2030 and realise a zero-emission Tokyo by 2050.

“To reach these goals and to contribute to the worldwide goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, we are working with cities around the world and accelerating the use of renewable energy and hydrogen.”

She added that she was certain Cop28 would be a very fruitful event “under the UAE's strong leadership”.

“Together, let's continue moving forward towards a sustainable and bright future,” said Ms Koike.

The Cop28 climate conference takes place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.