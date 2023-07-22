Cop28 sets beacon for military planners scrambling for lower emissions

Militaries are considering a wholesale change in their fuel use ahead of Cop28, the leading British general on climate issues has told The National.

The armed forces are considering micronuclear plants to power bases, water capture from the air and new fuels for warships as part of an overhaul to cut emissions, said Lt Gen Richard Nugee, the chief adviser for climate change and sustainability for the Ministry of Defence.

Western militaries are also re-examining defence planning to tackle potential conflicts and disasters that climate change might bring, he said.

Micro-nuclear

During the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq it was found that British forces suffered an average of one casualty out of every 24 times it resupplied its bases in 2007.

“A very large amount of our soldiers were killed on combat patrols on resupplying our bases,” said Lt Gen Nugee, 60.

Getting fuel to Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase using lengthy and dangerous convoys through Pakistan cost $150 for every litre delivered.

Rolls-Royce is developing technology that could have a dramatic impact on military energy. The company is building micronuclear plants that fit into 12-metre shipping containers.

The reactor can produce an output of five megawatts over five years without refuelling. That would have been enough electricity to power Camp Bastion in Helmand Province, which housed up to 20,000 British, American and other Nato troops until 2014.

“We are actively looking at it,” said Lt Gen Nugee. “It’s designed for a deployable base, where you dig it in and it is incredibly safe. From our perspective, this is brilliant, because five megawatts is a lot and any excess energy can be used for creating water, synthetic fuel or hydrogen.”

The small reactor could also be used to help power refugee camps, he added.

Water from air

Aside from fuel, water is another key requirement for military operations, with infantry soldiers needing up to 10 litres a day while on combat patrols.

During Britain’s operation to suppress ISIS-linked extremists in Mali, its base was filled with water bottles that had to be hauled in by lorries. Similarly, in Afghanistan water at times had to be flown into outposts by helicopter adding significantly to cost and risk.

The army is now examining a technique developed by a Dutch company that can harvest 1,000 litres of drinking water from condensation and humidity using a special windmill.

“In Mali, our troops were frankly horrified by the maintenance and supply chain for fuel but more importantly the number of trucks coming in with water bottles,” said Lt Gen Nugee. “That was a real problem with all these thousands of bottles of water.

“But 1,000 litres of water a day is enough for a company of soldiers and demonstrates that new technologies are coming along and will only get bigger and more cost-effective.”

Warship fuel

The UK Royal Navy is looking at its next generation of warships to design engine space to accommodate opportunities from future fuels.

Methane is being considered to power multi-fuel engines that could cope with ammonia or synthetic fuel.

Given the size of the industry, the navy will wait to see what new efficient fuel the International Maritime Organisation will agree on as it sets its own standards for reaching net zero.

“The IMO has not yet come to a conclusion on that but once it's made we should be piggybacking on the back of that rather than going our own way,” said Lt Gen Nugee, who wrote the climate change policy for defence before retiring in 2021.

Meeting Cop28 emission targets that will be set in the UAE summit later this year will be “very difficult for militaries because they've got to balance that with combat effectiveness and that's been brought home in spades because of Ukraine”, he said.

Many more armies were now examining the security implications of climate change with a view to what they might be asked to do.

“That wouldn't necessarily have been on their radar before but it is something that all the militaries that I'm speaking to are beginning to wake up to,” Lt Gen Nugee said.

This could be humanitarian assistance and military aid to civil authorities during disasters or combating territorial disputes caused by people moving from uninhabitable areas.

“It will be the military that picks up the pieces where tension and conflict are consequences of climate change,” he said. “It’s something that the cabinet office is thinking about very much.”

War emissions

War itself causes significant emissions with tanks and explosions, but it is more the rebuilding of destroyed towns and cities that will impact climate.

It is estimated that to rebuild Ukraine, aside from the estimated $400 billion cost, will use 100 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. In peacetime, the British military uses about 3.5 million tonnes a year.

“Finding ways of using new technology to make themselves more sustainable must be the answer,” said the officer. “Technology is moving at pace and I think that is the place where we will find answers.”

Nato leaders have identified three challenges for the alliance stemming from climate change.

At this month's Nato Forum in Vilnius, David van Weel, the assistant secretary general, said changing weather patterns would mean militaries needing to fight differently.

Soldiers and trainers who are part of the Nato mission in Iraq need to cope with temperatures over 40ºC. The alliance is changing the way bases are built to protect against climate change.

Adaptation is an overarching challenge as naval bases flood, helicopters are impacted and the extremes of weather patterns widen.

The difficulty is that Nato is a security-first alliance that must keep its existing equipment in a state of readiness.

“We feel the impact of climate change,” said Mr Van Weel. “We have to do disaster relief and there is a great awareness within the military that climate change is real.

“The question is, 'how fast can we move?'

“Of course we are not going to change our tanks for solar tanks tomorrow.

“We need the equipment we have now, we need to use it and we are going to be using it more as we are increasing our deterrence posture here in Europe.

“We are looking at best practices from our nations.

The Netherlands is now experimenting with electric infantry fighting vehicles, Germany is looking at hybrid propulsion and Poland is looking at hydrogen propulsion for tanks.

“This will help us reach our goals and be a contributor to net zero.”