UAE invites Israeli leaders to Cop28

The UAE has invited Israel to take part in the Cop28 climate summit at Expo City Dubai later this year.

Mohamed Al Khaja, the UAE's ambassador to Israel, delivered letters of invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The crucial environment conference will bring together world leaders from around the globe united by the goal of tackling climate change.

The event is expected to be attended by up to 70,000 delegates, including government officials, leaders of global industrial sectors, private sector representatives and climate experts.

השגריר @AmbAlKhaja מסר מכתב מטעם נשיא #UAE הוד מעלתו השייח' @MohamedBinZayed, וסגן הנשיא וראש ממשלת #UAE הוד מעלתו השייח' מוחמד בן ראשד אאל מכתום @HHShkMohd, לנשיא מדינת ישראל @Isaac_Herzog ולרוה"מ @netanyahu המזמין אותם להשתתף בוועידת האקלים #COP28, שתיערך בדובאי בנובמבר הקרוב. pic.twitter.com/H5amjaHu5s — UAE Embassy in Israel (@UAEinIsrael) May 22, 2023

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of the Cop28 summit, has underlined the importance of effecting change to meet 2030 targets set out in the Paris Agreement at Cop21 in 2015.

“Without a strong outcome on finance, the Paris Agreement simply cannot succeed,” Dr Al Jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said previously.

“Financial reforms, such as making concessional loans more affordable and mobilising private-sector financing for emerging and developing economies, would increase investments in the poorest countries, and improve climate resilience and enhance truly sustainable development.”

Dr Al Jaber said he was optimistic that foundations for success would be laid at Cop 28, which runs from November 30 to December 12.

“There is no shortage of ideas or consensus on what needs to be done. What’s missing is getting it done,” he said.

“I believe that the collective will and convening power in this room can make the necessary progress by Cop28 in November, lay the foundation for a successful climate summit and restore trust in the multilateral system.

“Our planet and our people, and especially the most vulnerable, are depending on it.”

Growing ties

The UAE and Israel formally established diplomatic ties when they signed the landmark Abraham Accords in September 2020.

The two nations have strengthened partnerships in a variety of fields – from the economy and trade to security and tourism – in the years since.

The Emirates opened an embassy in Tel Aviv in July 2021, months after naming its first envoy to the country.

Mr Al Khaja was sworn in as ambassador to Israel by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at a ceremony at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Mr Herzog paid a two-day visit to the UAE in January 2022, in which he reflected on supporting peace and building partnerships with new friends.

