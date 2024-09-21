New climate fund director Ibrahima Cheikh Diong is a former UN official and adviser to the president of Senegal. Photo: UN Capital Development Fund
New climate fund director Ibrahima Cheikh Diong is a former UN official and adviser to the president of Senegal. Photo: UN Capital Development Fund

Climate

Arab League bank envoy named first head of Cop28 climate fund

UAE hails appointment of Senegal's Ibrahima Cheikh Diong to run politically sensitive loss and damage fund

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

September 21, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit