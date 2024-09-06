A boy cools himself with water from the New Delhi Municipal Council tanker during India's summer heatwave. Getty Images
A boy cools himself with water from the New Delhi Municipal Council tanker during India's summer heatwave. Getty Images

Climate

2024 on course to be hottest year on record

Summer was a record breaker, with an average temperature of 16.8°C

Gillian Duncan
Gillian Duncan

September 06, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit