The Mastercard initiative helps banks identify and halt potentially fraudulent payments before the money leaves an account. Reuters
Mastercard expands AI initiative that detects scams in real-time

Scheme comes after the global payment firm's acquisition of threat intelligence company Recorded Future for $2.65 billion

Matthew Davies
London

September 24, 2024