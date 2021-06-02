Tesla’s Elon Musk disobeyed court orders by posting tweets without approval, report says

The US markets watchdog reprimanded electric vehicle maker Tesla and its billionaire chief executive Elon Musk in May last year for allegedly violating the terms of a 2019 "court-ordered policy" agreement stipulating that his tweets should be approved by the company's lawyers, according to a report.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission pointed to tweets by Mr Musk in 2019 and 2020 discussing the company's share price and its solar roof production figures as examples of communications that had not received the required pre-approval, the Wall Street Journal said in its report.

"Tesla has abdicated the duties required of it by the court's order," a memo signed by Steven Buchholz, a senior SEC official in its San Francisco office, said. WSJ obtained the document under a federal Freedom of Information Act request.

The California-based company failed “to enforce these procedures and controls despite repeated violations by Mr Musk”, it added.

In a tweet on May 1 last year, Mr Musk said that Tesla’s stock price was “too high”. This eventually led to a more than $13 billion decline in the company’s market value.

The court-ordered policy was introduced after Mr Musk tweeted in August 2018 that he had "funding secured" to potentially take Tesla private in a $72bn deal. Following this, the SEC ordered the company to check any public statement related to Tesla that Mr Musk makes.

According to the 2018 agreement, Mr Musk needed approval from an attorney on any Tesla-related tweet that contains material company information prior to posting them.

Mr Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million to settle that case and agreed to the oversight of his tweets, the WSJ said.

Tesla, which dissolved its public relations department in October, relies on social media – largely Twitter – to make new announcements.

Mr Musk, who has 56.3 million followers on Twitter, has made a number of company announcements on the social media platform, including the company’s move to drop the usage of Bitcoin and new features of its cars. Tesla's own account has 10 million followers.

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

F1 drivers' standings 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 281 2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 247 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 222 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull 177 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 138 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull 93 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 86 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 56

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

Results 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m, Winner Bandar, Fernando Jara (jockey), Majed Al Jahouri (trainer). 7.05pm Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m, ​​​​​​​Winner Well Of Wisdom, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m, ​​​​​​​Winner Star Safari, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner Moqarrar, Fabrice Veron, Erwan Charpy. 8.50pm Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m, Winner Secret Advisor, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m, ​​​​​​​Winner Parsimony, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 10pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m, Winner Simsir, Ronan Whelan, Michael Halford. 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m, ​​​​​​​Winner Velorum, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

The biog Family: He is the youngest of five brothers, of whom two are dentists. Celebrities he worked on: Fabio Canavaro, Lojain Omran, RedOne, Saber Al Rabai. Where he works: Liberty Dental Clinic

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

