Sports car maker Lotus to invest £2bn in all-electric future

Company owned by China's Geely and Malaysia's Etika is also building a new plant in Wuhan

Sports car maker Lotus expects its range to be all-electric by 2028. Reuters

Reuters
Apr 28, 2021

British sports car maker Lotus said on Tuesday it will invest more than £2 billion ($2.8bn) in new technology and in massively expanding production of its sports car models. It also hopes to switch to selling only electric cars by 2028.

The company, based in Hethel, England, said its owners, Chinese firm Geely and Malaysia's Etika Automotive, will provide the financial muscle so the niche car maker can ramp up production from an average of 1,500 cars per year to tens of thousands worldwide that will be sold at dealerships or online.

Those investment plans include a new Lotus plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Lotus's managing director Matt Windle told Reuters that thanks to Geely's backing the carmaker has been able to invest in a new automated paint shop for its UK facility and has leveraged the Chinese company's relationships with suppliers to get better prices.

Lotus plans to launch its last combustion engine sports car model, the Emira, in July. The company's sports cars sell for between £45,000 and £100,000 and Mr Windle said Lotus will stick within that price range as it expands.

"This really is a new era for us," Mr Windle said. "Not only will it be accessible in terms of price point, but our quality is going to take a huge leap forward as well."

When asked exactly how much Lotus will invest, Mr Windle said "more than £2bn".

Mr Windle said Lotus aims to be all electric by 2028 – when the carmaker turns 80 – though the exact date may depend on the Emira's popularity.

"But definitely before the end of the decade, we'll be fully electric," Mr Windle said.

Mr Windle said Lotus's first electric sports car will be released by 2028, but the timing depends on cutting the vehicle's weight.

Batteries are very heavy and premium carmakers like McLaren are wrestling with how to cut a vehicle's weight without losing sports car performance.

Lotus also said the Evija, its first pure electric "hypercar", will go into production later this year.

The Evija will have a limited production run of 130 cars and sell for around £2m each.

Lotus is also developing a new electric sports car platform as part of a partnership with Renault for the Lotus and the French company's Alpine brand, which will also be available to other carmakers.

Updated: April 28th 2021, 4:30 AM
The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre V6

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm

Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

THE SPECS

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm

Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto

Top speed: 250kph

Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: Dh146,999

The specs

A4 35 TFSI

Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder

Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic

Power: 150bhp

Torque: 270Nm

Price: Dh150,000 (estimate)

On sale: First Q 2020

A4 S4 TDI

Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel

Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic

Power: 350bhp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: Dh165,000 (estimate)

On sale: First Q 2020

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Race card:

6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m.

7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m.

7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m.

8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m.

8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m.

9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m.

10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

While you're here
Places to go for free coffee
  • Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day. 
  • La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes
  • Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day
  • Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee
Tips to keep your car cool
  • Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving
  • Park in shaded or covered areas
  • Add tint to windows
  • Wrap your car to change the exterior colour
  • Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture
  • Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat
