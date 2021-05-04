DIFC agrees partnership with Mena FinTech Association

Dubai International Financial Centre, which launched FinTech Hive in 2017, has developed it into one of the biggest FinTech accelerators in the region. Courtesy DIFC

Dubai International Financial Centre has teamed up with the Mena FinTech Association (MFTA) to develop an innovation forum and other initiatives to advance the financial technology sector in the region.

The entities will develop and publish joint research on various topics and also offer courses through the DIFC Academy, according to a joint statement on Tuesday.

“We are continuously evaluating the FinTech landscape to identify new opportunities and address emerging challenges,” Arif Amiri, chief executive of the DIFC Authority, said. "Through our agreement with MFTA, we collaborate to create a roadmap for FinTech entrepreneurs by offering insights on the future of finance.”

Founded in 2018, the MFTA is a not-for-profit group set up to represent the growing number of FinTech firms in the Middle East and North Africa region. It has worked with regulators and policy makers with a view to offering a regional voice for the industry.

The partnership with Dubai's financial free zone includes the foundation of a DIFC Innovation Panel, an invitation-only group whose founder members include Ebury, Checkout, Tarabut Gateway, Coinmena, Ripple, Baraka and Aura Insurance, among others. Its role will be to provide advice and guidance on how to develop and build a thriving FinTech ecosystem.

The global FinTech industry is booming, with the Covid-19 pandemic encouraging more businesses to deploy new technologies. In the first quarter of 2021, FinTech companies raised $22.8 billion in new funding - the highest quarter on record and almost double the $11.5bn raised in the same quarter last year, according to CBInsights.

The FinTech sector in the Middle East and Africa is forecast to make up 8 per cent of financial services revenue by next year, driven by customer demand and increased investment, according to a report by Irish technology company Accenture in partnership with Dubai accelerator FinTech Hive.

“We are pleased to see the rapid development of our partnership with DIFC … with a primary focus of supporting FinTech businesses across the MENA region,” Nameer Khan, chairman of the MFTA, said.

The collaboration also includes strategic projects with government bodies and regional regulators “to further compliment their work in creating an enabling framework which today plays a key role in the economics of a country”, Mr Khan said.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

Price, base: Dh315,000

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 340hp @ 3,500rpm

Torque: 500Nm @ 2,250rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 6.7L / 100km



Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

I Care A Lot Directed by: J Blakeson Starring: Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage 3/5 stars

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

