Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 partners with New York’s Modus Capital to invest in and support early stage start-ups

Founders can secure up to $450,000 in funding from the new Ventures Lab programme

Set up in March 2019, Hub71 is a start-up incubator based within Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirate's financial free zone. Victor Besa/The National
Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 is teaming up with New York-based venture capital firm Modus Capital to invest in early stage start-ups and to help them develop new products and services.

The new Ventures Lab programme will help founders of early-stage start-ups from across the world to develop successful and scalable solutions from Abu Dhabi, Hub71 said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Through Ventures Lab, we will enable more founders to lead viable tech companies, attract new companies and investment to Abu Dhabi while supporting the nation’s future generation of entrepreneurs to shape the nation’s future digital-based economy,” Nader Museitif, head of products and business development at Hub71, said.

“Modus’ international reach in New York and Cairo coupled with its proven experience in venture building is a clear representation of our focus on cementing partnerships that add value and more fundraising opportunities to our founders.”

Set up in 2019, Hub71 is a flagship initiative of the Dh50bn Ghadan 21 economic stimulus programme. Founded by the Abu Dhabi government, Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Microsoft and SoftBank to boost start-up ecosystem in the capital, it has positioned the UAE capital as an innovation hub and attracted start-ups in sectors that are crucial to the country's growth.

Earlier this month, Hub71 joined forces with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to facilitate the scale-up of early-stage tech start-ups through fresh investment.

As part of its latest nine-month programme, selected start-ups can access up to $450,000 in funding and gain priority entry into Hub71’s start-up eco-system, the statement said.

The programme will accept a minimum of 16 founders each year following a selection process conducted by Hub71, Modus and other industry experts.

After graduating from Ventures Lab, founders will also gain access to Hub71’s incentive programme through which they will receive operational support and other benefits to broaden their market reach.

“We’re excited to be supporting and fostering entrepreneurship through our partnership with Hub71, with not just capital, but also the expertise and hands-on operational and tailored guidance that start-ups are in need of in the early-stages,” Kareem Elsirafy, managing partner at Modus Capital, said.

Graduating founders will also be able to tap into the $80m Modus MENA Venture Fund (MMVFI) that is domiciled at Abu Dhabi Global Market, in addition to Hub71’s growing capital community of 17 VC funds with assets under management of more than $1.72 billion.

Modus Capital, which has offices in New York, Cairo, and Abu Dhabi, said it is planning to launch three more venture builders in the region as part of its efforts to invest in the Mena's start-up ecosystem. It plans to open one in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Entrepreneurs developing a concept or prototype, specialised in any sector, are eligible to apply to the Ventures Lab programme. However, preference will be given to FinTech, Direct-to-Consumer, health technology and education technology companies as part of Hub71’s commitment to supporting national priority sectors in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

Hub71 will also prioritise female entrepreneurs and UAE nationals to help foster the next generation of homegrown founders as part of the programme, it said.

Venture capital companies have increasingly stepped up funding over the recent months for start-ups, which look to ease the pandemic-induced pain points in business using innovative technology.

Start-ups in the Mena region secured $1.03 billion in funding last year, 13 per cent more than 2019, according to data platform Magnitt.

Published: June 15, 2021 01:40 PM

